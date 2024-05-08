Fond of roti? Opt for this bread to achieve maximum health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why barley flour bread is beneficial for health.

Food has the greatest impact on our health. We eat food a minimum of twice a day regularly and our health is also dependent on what is included in that food. Elders are always advised to eat seasonal fruits, vegetables and grains, especially during summer. Therefore, during summer, you should opt for bread (roti) made of barley flour. Barley bread is more beneficial than eating wheat bread in summer. Most importantly, eating rotis made from barley flour reduces obesity rapidly. Barley flour keeps the stomach cool in summer. People who eat bread made from barley flour throughout the summer, their hearts remain healthy. This barley flour roti is also beneficial for diabetic patients.

Know why barley bread is so beneficial in summer

According to nutritionist, weight loss coach and keto dietician Dr Swati Singh, many types of nutrients are found in barley flour which cools the body in summer. Barley flour contains rich nutrients like protein, fibre, B vitamins, iron, and zinc. Barley is a low-calorie food, which is a good source of fibre.

Benefits of eating bread made from barley flour

Weight loss- Eating roti made from barley flour or barley porridge helps in reducing weight rapidly. Barley is low in calories and high in fibre, which fills the stomach quickly and remains full for a long time. This reduces appetite and also reduces obesity.

Keeps the stomach cool (Cool Stomach) – Barley has a cooling effect. Therefore, during summer days you should eat roti made from barley flour. This calms down the heat in the stomach. Eating barley bread reduces the problems of gas, indigestion and bloating. Eating barley bread provides coolness to the stomach.

Improves Digestion- The amount of fibre in barley is very high. Eating this improves digestion. Insoluble fibre is found in barley, which keeps the stomach healthy. Eating roti made from joe flour does not cause constipation.

Lower Cholesterol- Beta-glucans bile acid is found in barley, which helps in reducing the bad cholesterol accumulated in the body. Bad cholesterol starts accumulating in the body of oily eaters. Such people must eat barley flour bread.

Control Diabetes- A diabetic patient should choose food i.e. bread very thoughtfully. A diabetic patient should eat roti made from jowar or barley flour instead of wheat. This improves insulin and also reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Keep the heart healthy (Reduce Heart Disease) - Heart patients should also avoid refined flour as much as possible. Coarse grains are beneficial for health. It would be better if you eat rotis made from barley flour instead of wheat during summer. With this, heart health will also remain better.

