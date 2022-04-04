10 benefits of low sodium diet that will help you in the longer run

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @HEALTHSMARTME Representative image

Salt knowns as sodium chloride, act as a binder and stabilizer in food items. It is the best food preservative that keeps bacteria at bay. The human body requires salt for various body functions like contracting and relaxing muscles, conducting nerve impulses and maintaining water and minerals levels. Sodium is also found in many food items naturally, which does not require its addition in food preparation or processing.

Here are a few health benefits of having a low sodium diet.

Our daily body requirement of sodium intake is 500 mg, but excess consumption can cause health problems like high blood pressure, heart disease, calcium loss, and stroke. So, it is advised to not take a salt shaker to your food table. It stops fluid retention, which could lead to swelling of the legs and feet. A reduction in the intake of sodium will prevent you from bloating. It maintains electrolyte balance, as sodium is one of the most important components of electrolyte. It will maintain the pH value of the body which ensures the muscle’s functionality and will prevent you from getting cramps. It maintains the energy level of the body. A high sodium intake can cause the thickening of arteries because of which your heart rate increases as there is a low blood supply. It prevents you from fatigue and tiredness after a workout session. It reduces the risk of stroke, as sodium regulates the blood flow in the body, so it is suggested that a vigilant amount of sodium can stave off heart problems. It helps in weight loss, as less sodium will give you fewer food cravings which result in body weight loss. A low sodium diet can be harmful for vision, as it controls the high blood pressure that is responsible for destroying blood vessels which can result in vision loss. It is good for kidney patients, as people with poor kidney conditions can accumulate excess sodium in the body. Which can lead to high blood pressure, and swelling of the ankles.

