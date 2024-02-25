PM Modi dives into sea to offer prayers at submerged ancient Dwarka city, calls it ‘divine experience’ | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat, on Sunday (February 25) performed scuba diving off the Arabian Sea coast at the Panchkui beach in Devbhumi Dwarka and said that praying in the city which is immersed in waters was a “very divine experience”. The Prime Minister said that he felt connected to an ancient era of timeless devotion.

Scuba diving is conducted off the coast of Dwarka near Beyt Dwarka island, where people can see the underwater remains of ancient Dwarka that were excavated by archaeologists.

“To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all,” PM Modi posted on X and shared the pictures of his visit.

PM Modi offers prayers

PM Modi also offered prayers at the Lord Sri Krishna temple in Dwarka.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated 'Sudarshan Setu', the country's longest cable-stayed bridge, on the Arabian Sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district.

He also offered prayers at the Lord Sri Krishna temple at Beyt Dwarka.

He was on a two-day visit to Gujarat where he launched a number of developmental projects.

