Congress abusing Modi will make BJP's resolve of winning over 400 seats firm: PM in Gujarat

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Gujarat, on Thursday attacked the Congress saying the more it will abuse him, the more lotus will bloom adding that every child in the country knows that Modi's guarantee means be assured that the work will be done.

"You have seen how Congress people are abusing Modi's caste but more abuse will make resolve of winning over 400 Lok Sabha seats firm," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister conducted a roadshow in Navsari and addressed a rally in the district. He laid the foundation stone of first PM Mitra Park for textile industry in Gujarat's Navsari.

Addressing the people, PM Modi said, "This is my third program in Gujarat, which I am attending today..."

"When I was in Gujarat, I used to talk about the 5 F. It means Farm, Farm to fibre, Fibre to factory, Factory to fashion, Fashion to foreign. This means that farmers will grow cotton which will go to factories and the fabrics made in factories will then be exported to foreign countries. My goal was to have a supply and value chain for the textile sector..."

On the construction of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Gujarat's Navsari, PM Modi said, "The PM MITRA Park whose work is starting today is the first such park in the country for the textile sector. This will give a boost to the textile industry, India's share in textile exports will increase. Can you imagine the diamond of Surat and Navsari's garments, how big will Gujarat be in the world's fashion market, will Gujarat be hailed everywhere or not, will the echo of Gujarat be heard or not? Today India has started competing with the world's largest producers and exporters in this sector and Gujarat's textile industry has a huge contribution in this..."

"...Desh ka baccha baccha keh raha hai ki Modi ne jo keh diya vo karke dikhata hai... Modi ki guarantee yani guarantee pura hone ki guarantee," he added.

"When nepotism, appeasement, corruption become goals of politics, then attention is not paid to preserving country's heritage," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel along with other leaders.

Congress continues to live in negativity, says PM Modi

Earlier today, PM Modi targeted the Congress, saying it continues to live in negativity and is not ready to leave the path of hatred even when the grand Ram temple has been built in Ayodhya.

The PM was addressing the public after inaugurating the Valinath Mahadev temple in Gujarat's Mehsana district. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various projects costing more than Rs 8,350 crore.

Modi said for a long time in independent India, the Congress created a conflict and enmity "between development and heritage."

"If anyone is to be blamed for this, it is the same Congress which ruled the country for decades. These are the same people who made even a holy place like Somnath (temple) a cause of controversy," he said.

The Congress did not even show the desire to hoist a religious flag at the Pavagadh temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, and for decades linked the Sun temple at Modhera with vote bank politics, he said.

"These are the same people who raised questions at the existence of Lord Ram and created hurdles in the construction of his temple," Modi said.

"And today, when a grand temple has been constructed at (Lord Ram's) birthplace, when the entire country is happy with it, the people who live in negativity are not leaving the path of hatred," he said.

