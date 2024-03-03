Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Nitin Patel, former Gujarat Deputy CM, opts out of race for Mehsana seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former deputy CM Nitin Patel

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP leader and former deputy chief minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel (March 3) has opted out of the race for the Mehsana Lok Sabha seat, the candidate of which is yet to be declared by the party. He had earlier expressed his desire to contest from the seat to the party high command, however, he withdrew his name after the announcement of names of candidates in the 15 seats for the general elections on Saturday. The names of 195 candidates were released at a press conference yesterday in the national capital.

What did Nitin Patel say?

Nitin Patel announced the withdrawal of his name from the race for the candidature.

“I had filed my candidature as a BJP candidate for Mehsana Lok Sabha seat for some reasons. Candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats in the state have been announced yesterday and the selection process of Mehsana Lok Sabha candidate is still going on. Before that, I withdraw my candidature as a BJP candidate,” he said.

“I pray to God that Honourable Narendra Bhai Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time and increases the prestige of India in the whole world and brings ultimate glory to Mother India. I am very grateful to all the workers, well-wishers and colleagues,” Patel added.

Pawan Singh drops out from Asansol

Earlier today, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh announced the withdrawal of his candidature from Asansol. The BJP fielded him from the seat in its first list.

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh has also said that he will not contest elections from Asansol. He has given this information on social media platform X. Pawan Singh wrote, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from Asansol, but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol.”

BJP first list of candidates The party declared the names of 195 candidates in its first list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi for the third time.

