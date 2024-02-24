Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gujarat: Two dead, several injured after cement tanker hits bus in Nadiad

At least two people lost their lives while several others were injured after a collision between a cement tanker and a bus on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway in Nadiad late on Friday night. According to the police, the bus broke the roadside railing and fell 25 feet down on the roadside.

Rajesh Gadhiya, Superintendent of Police, said, "The bus was going from Ahmedabad to Pune in which there were about 23 passengers. The driver of a cement tanker suddenly turned left and hit the bus. Two people have died and several people have been injured. Their treatment is underway. A case will be filed against the tanker driver and further legal action will be taken."

Earlier on Wednesday, a fire broke out after a tanker overturned on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai National Highway. The incident occurred near Vaghaldhara village in Gujarat's Valsad district. Dungri police along with several fire tenders reached the spot immediately after receiving a word about the fire incident.

