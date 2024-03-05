Modi-led BJP to win all 26 seats in Gujarat yet again: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to sweep all 26 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. The BJP had also won all 26 seats in the 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is unlikely to win any seat this time as well, as per India TV-CNX Opinion Poll projection.

According to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, BJP is leading in Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot constituencies Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad constituencies in Gujarat

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2019:



Total Seats: 26

BJP: 26

Congress: 00

Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2014:

BJP: 26

Congress: 00

Poll schedule to be announced soon

It should be noted here that the Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks. The Election Commission has begun reviewing the preparedness of various states for holding of Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for the nine-phased Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16. In 2019, the poll panel had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.

