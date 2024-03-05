Rajasthan: 25-0 again for BJP in Lok Sabha Election 2024, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India TV-CNX Opinion Poll for Rajasthan.

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win all 25 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted on Tuesday (March 5). The BJP had won 24 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, while one seat had gone to NDA's ally Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP).

Meanwhile, the Congress party is unlikely to win any seat this time as well, as per India TV-CNX Opinion Poll projection. According to the projection, RLP leader Hanuman Beniwal is likely to lose the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election Results 2019:

Total Seats: 25

BJP: 24

RLD: 01

Congress: 00

BJP announces 15 candidates for Lok Sabha polls

The BJP has released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including 15 nominees for Rajasthan which has 25 seats. As per the first list, five sitting Lok Sabha MPs in the state have been denied tickets this time.

While Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will contest from Kota, the BJP has also given tickets to two leaders who joined the saffron camp from the Congress recently. Accordingly, Jyoti Mirdha has been given a ticket from Nagaur, while Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya will contest the polls from Dungarpur-Banswara.

Check candidates' names and their constituencies

Om Birla - Kota

Arjun Ram Meghwal - Bikaner (SC)

Devendra Jhajharia - Churu

Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati - Sikar

Bhupendra Yadav - Alwar

Ramswaroop Koli - Bharatpur (SC)

Jyoti Mirdha - Nagaur

P P Chaudhary - Pali

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Jodhpur

Kailash Choudhary - Barmer

Lumbaram Choudhary - Jalore

Mannalal Rawat - Udaipur (ST)

Mahendra Malviya - Banswara (ST)

C P Joshi - Chittorgarh

Dushyant Singh - Jhalawar-Baran

Poll schedule to be announced soon

It should be noted here that the Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in a couple of weeks. The Election Commission has begun reviewing the preparedness of various states for holding of Lok Sabha elections.

In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for the nine-phased Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16. In 2019, the poll panel had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.

