BJP to sweep all 29 seats including Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win all 29 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted on Tuesday (March 5). The BJP had won 28 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP leader and former MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to win the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

As per the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, BJP leader and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is also likely to win the Guna Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh

BJP is leading in Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna and Rewa constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. BJP is also leading in Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur and Balaghat constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, according to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

Congress to lose Chhindwara seat

Meanwhile, the lone Congress MP and Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath is likely to lose the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll.

The BJP had also swept the Assembly elections in 2023 and formed a majority government in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2019:

Total Seats: 29

BJP: 28

Congress: 01

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2014:

BJP: 27

Congress: 02

