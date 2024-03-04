Congress leads in Telangana, BJP may win 5 Lok Sabha seats, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana to see a triangular contest

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted that the Congress may emerge as the biggest party in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by winning 9 seats.

The opinion poll projected that the BJP may win 5 seats, while KCR-led BRS 2. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is likely to win one seat.

Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2019:

In the last Lok Sabha election 2019, then TRS (BRS now) bagged 9 seats, BJP 4 and Congress 3. AIMIM won 1 seat in 2019.

Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2014: