Congress leads in Telangana, BJP may win 5 Lok Sabha seats, predicts India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

Monday, March 04, 2024
     
Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Hyderabad Updated on: March 04, 2024 17:19 IST
Telangana to see a triangular contest
Image Source : INDIA TV Telangana to see a triangular contest

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicted that the Congress may emerge as the biggest party in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections by winning 9 seats.

The opinion poll projected that the BJP may win 5 seats, while KCR-led BRS 2. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is likely to win one seat. 

Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 

In the last Lok Sabha election 2019, then TRS (BRS now) bagged 9 seats, BJP 4 and Congress 3. AIMIM won 1 seat in 2019.

Telangana Lok Sabha Election Results 2014:

  • TRS: 11
  • Congress: 02
  • BJP: 01
  • AIMIM: 01
  • TDP: 01
  • YSRCP: 01

 

 

 

 

