Who is Nana Patole, the newly elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Maharashtra Assembly speaker and Congress MLA Nana Patole

Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday elected Congress MLA Nana Patole as Speaker, who was nominated by the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The four-time MLA of Maharashtra was elected unopposed after BJP candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew his nomination.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Vidhan Bhawan said that he is confident that Patole will give justice to everyone. He also mentioned that about Patole's background and said, "Nana Patole has also come from a farmer family."