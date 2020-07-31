Image Source : PIXABAY Unlock 3: Will gyms in Delhi open from August 5?

India is all set to enter the Unlock 3 phase of the coronavirus pandemic which, as the name suggests, would mean more relaxations in the lockdown norms that the nation has been following since late March. In the upcoming Unlock 3, in the month of August, the Central government has given a green light to gyms and yoga centres to resume however schools, metros and cinema halls have been asked to remain shut.

After the Central government’s nod, it really is up to the state governments whether they want to allow these relaxations or not.

In Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government has given a go-ahead to hotels, hospitality services, street hawkers to operate. Nigh curfew is also a thing of the past as coronavirus situation in the national capital has improved drastically, or at least the numbers say so.

Weekly markets in Delhi will resume for a week, on a trial basis, after which the Delhi government will assess the situation. Strict social distancing norms will have to be adhered to at these place, the Delhi govt has reiterated.

However, when it comes to opening up gymnasiums and yoga centres, the Delhi government does not share the same enthusiasm as the Centre. As per reports, team Kejriwal is yet to decide on whether to allow gyms to open in Delhi or not.

Reports suggest that LG has expressed his reservation about opening up gyms yoga centres ‘for now’.

“The chief minister has said that a decision on this will be taken in a week’s time after consulting with all stakeholders,” HT quoted a government official as saying.

Marriages, other events with guest restrictions of 50 people can now be organised in the national capital.

“These decisions are in continuation of several important decisions taken by CM Arvind Kejriwal in the past few days to ensure Delhi’s economy, which was impacted severely by the lockdown, gets back on track,” said a statement issued by the office of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

The statement further added, “Since hotels of Delhi are no longer linked to hospitals, Delhi government has also decided to allow normal functioning of hotels and hospitality services, as already permitted under Centre’s unlock guidelines.”

Delhi’s recovery from the down point in the fight against coronavirus has been remarkable. As per latest figures, Delhi has about 10,000 active coronavirus cases while close to 90 per cent of those infected have been recovered. The Death toll in the national capital stands at 3,900.

