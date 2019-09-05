New traffic rules ALERT: Smart use of your smartphones can save you from paying hefty challan. Deets inside

New traffic rules under the Motor Vehicles Act 2019 with revised penalty rates have set in India from September 1, 2019. The act levies hefty fine for violation of road traffic rules. Since the day new traffic rules came to effect, news of Delhi man being fined whooping Rs 23,000 is making round. In another popular incident, a rickshaw driver from Gurugram was fined Rs 32,500 for multiple violations.

Notably, where people were fined Rs 100 for not wearing helmet or seat-belts, they have to now fetch Rs 1,000-- 10 times more amount. Those driving without a licence will be fined Rs 5,000 or have to face a three-month jail term.

New traffic rules

As many as 63 clauses of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 has come into effect from September 1, 2019.

Motor Vehicles Act aims to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving licence. The MVA 2019 imposes stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety.

Interestingly, with smart use of your smartphone, can save you from paying heavy penalty without breaking any traffic law.

ALSO READ: New traffic rules set in; here's what you MUST know

All you need to do:

You just have to download a mobile app on your smartphone. You can download the mParivahan or Digilocker app from Google playstore or Apple store, signup and upload or save all the necessary documents related to your vehicle in the mParivahan app.

What are mParivahan or Digilocker apps?

Actually, mParivahan or Digilocker are both government-approved mobile applications, in which you can save your all documents, that you can show through it whenever and wherever needed. Through your mobile or smartphone, you can show all the necessary vehicle documents to the traffic police and avoid paying hefty challan.

New Traffic rules: 5 rules that have now become stringent:

1. Aadhaar Card has been made mandatory for Driving License ​​and vehicle registration

2. Minimum penalty for driving without DL has also been increased to Rs 5000 from Rs 500.

3. The Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 increases penalties on several offences.

4. All fines under this act are subject to a 10 per cent increase every year. This is purely based on the Central Government.

5. The government will develop a scheme for FREE treatment of victims of road accidents during 'golden hour'.

ALSO READ | Motor Vehicles Act comes into force: BEWARE! Traffic violations will now attract 10 times more penalty

ALSO READ | Delhiites will have to shell out a bomb if they break traffic rules