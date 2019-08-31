Delhiites will have to shell out a bomb if they break traffic rules after tonight

Image for representation

Residents of New Delhi will have to be careful while driving as they will face heavy penalities if they break traffic rules. Changes in Motor Vehicle Act are coming into effect at 12 am on September 1, that is tonight.

The financial penalities have been made heftier in the Motor Vehicle Act. The changes have been made across the board.

September 1 onwards, if you are caught driving drunk, you will have to shell out Rs 10,000 as a fine. If you let your underage child drive your vehicle then you (the parent) will have to pay Rs 25,000 as a fine.

Changes in the Motor Vehicle Act have given the law more teeth. This has been done with a view to curb traffic crimes. Penalty amount has been increased as well. Check out the table below.

Offence Penalty earlier Penalty now Driving without license Rs 500 Rs 5000 Overspeeding Rs 400 Rs 1000-2000 Rash driving Rs 1000 Rs 1000-5000 Not wearing seat belt Rs 100 Rs 1000 Driving two-wheeler without helmet Rs 100-300 Rs 500-1500 Three people on a two wheeler Rs 100 Rs 500 Not obtaining pollution certificate Rs 100 Rs 500

Not only this, the government has increased penalty on offences such as speaking on the phone while driving. If you feel like catching up with your friend while driving a car, it may burn a big hole in your pocket as you may have to shell out anything between Rs 1000 to Rs 5000. Driving on the wrong side of the road? be ready to shell out Rs 5000.

You will have to follow the traffic signals. If you are caught jumping a red light, your wallet will be lighter by Rs 1000 to Rs 5000. If you get caught second time, you will have to pay between Rs 2000 to Rs 10,000

Drive safe!

