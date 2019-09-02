New traffic rules set in; here's what you MUST know

Representational Image

New traffic rules have set in India from September 1. This comes after the Indian Parliament in July passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The new motor vehicle act aims to tighten road traffic regulations such as the issuance of driving licence. The MVA 2019 imposes stricter penalties for violations in an attempt to improve road safety.

As many as 63 clauses of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 has come into effect from September 1, 2019.

The new motor vehicle act means that violations of traffic rules will cost you dear now. If a person who is below the driving age is found on the wheels, he will have to face a challan of Rs 25,000 and registration of the vehicle will also be cancelled.

Driving two-wheeler without a helmet will mean a fine of Rs 500 to Rs 1500. Earlier the challan was Rs 100-300. Driving without a license will now invoke a fine of Rs 5,000 under the new traffic rules.

Overspeeding will cost anything between Rs 1000-2000 under the new traffic rules.

Drunk driving, one of the main reason for road accidents in India, will invoke a penalty of Rs 10,000. The person found guilty will also have to serve a six-month jail term under the new traffic rules.

New Traffic Rules: Here's a complete list of challans under Motor Vehicles Act, 2019.

Penalty Old Amount New Amount Penalty for offenses where no penalty is specifically provided Rs 100 for first offense and Rs 300 for second/subequent offense Rs 500 for first time offense, Rs 1,500 for subsequent offense Violation of road regulations - Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 Traveling without Ticket Rs 200 Rs 500 Disobedience of orders of Authority and refusal to share information Rs 500 Rs 2,000 Unauthorised use of vehicles without license Rs 1,000 Rs 5,000 Driving without license Rs 500 Rs 5,000 Driving despite disqualification Rs 500 Rs 10,000 Over-speeding Rs 400 Rs 1000 - Rs 2000 for light motor vehicle, Rs 2,000 - Rs 4,000 for medium passenger or goods vehicles and impounding of driving license for second/subsequent offence. Dangerous Driving - Imprisonment of 6 months to 1 year and/or fine of Rs. 1000- Rs. 5000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for second offence. Drunken Driving - Imprisonment up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 2 years and/or fine of Rs. 15000 for second offence. Driving when mentally or physically unfit to drive for Rs 200 for first offense, Rs 500 for second/subsequent offense First offence - Rs. 1000 and second/subsequent offence - Rs.2000 Offences relating to accident - Imprisonment of up to 6 months and/or fine up to Rs. 5000 for first offence and imprisonment up to 1 year and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for second offence. Racing and speeding - Imprisonment of up to 1 month and/or fine up to Rs. 500 for first offence and imprisonment up to 1month and/or fine up to Rs. 10000 for second offence. Driving uninsured vehicle fine of Rs. 1000 and/or punishment up to 3 months Rs. 2000 and/or imprisonment up to 3 months for the first offence and fine of Rs. 4000 and/or imprisonment up to 3 months for the second offence. Taking vehicle without lawful authority and seizing motor vehicle by force Rs 500 Rs. 5000 Causing obstruction to free flow of traffic Rs 50 Rs. 500

ALSO READ | Motor Vehicles Act comes into force: BEWARE! Traffic violations will now attract 10 times more penalty

ALSO READ | Delhiites will have to shell out a bomb if they break traffic rules