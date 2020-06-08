Image Source : AP Maharashtra overtakes China in number of COVID-19 cases

The state of Maharashtra has overtaken China as far as the number of coronavirus cases is concerned. As per the latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Maharashtra has now reported 85,975 cases of COVID-19 which takes the state past China which has managed to, more or less, curtail the virus and limit the number of cases to about 83,000.

As per the latest Worldometer figures, China has reported 83,040 coronavirus cases.

Category Maharashtra China Number of Cases 85,975 83,040 Number of Deaths 3,060 4,634 Number of Active Cases 43,601 65 Number of Cured 39,314 78,341

Maharashtra (3,060) still has reported 1,600 deaths fewer than China (4,634). The stark difference between the two can be seen in the total number of active cases. On one hand, where China has already declared victory over coronavirus, Maharashtra is still reeling from a high number of cases being reported daily. China currently has only 65 active cases as compared to Maharashtra's 43,601.

Countries which have fewer COVID-19 cases than Maharashtra

Country Number of Cases Qatar 68,790 Bangladesh 65,769 Belgium 59,226 South Africa 48,285

India's coronavirus case tally has surged past 250,000 while the death toll has notched up to 7,000.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage