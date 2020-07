Image Source : AP 32 COVID-19 containment zones in Kolkata as West Bengal govt extends lockdown till July 31. Details

The coronavirus lockdown imposed in the state of West Bengal has been extended till July 31. The lockdown was imposed in the containment zones across West Bengal in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, state home department has informed the police DGP and all District Magistrates about the extention of the lockdown.

During this lockdown, the number of COVID-19 containment zones in Kolkata stand at 32.

Full List of Containment Zones in Kolkata

Image Source : WB GOVT Kolkata Containment zones

