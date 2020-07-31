Image Source : PIXABAY Howrah: Containment zones revised to 91 as West Bengal govt gears up for Unlock 3.0. Full List

The coronavirus containment zones in Howrah district of West Bengal have been revised to 91 as the country is all set to enter into the unlock 3.0 phase. The Government of India has already issued guidelines for the month of August, during which the third phase of unlock will be carried out. Several relaxations have been given but large gathering places like schools, metros and cinema halls have been told to remain shut at least till August 31.

The West Bengal government has decided to extend the lockdown until the end of August in light of the rising number of coronavirus cases. Flight services to Kolkata have also been restricted.

In Howrah, 91 containment zones/red zones have been identified. Here's the full list.

Image Source : WB GOVT Howrah Containment zones

