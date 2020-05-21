Duronto Express between Howrah-Yasvantpur, Ernakulam to Nizamuddin from June 1. Check time-table

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Duronto express between Howrah to Yasvantpur to restart service from June 1.

Railways will resume services of 200 additional trains from June 1, anncouned the ministry of railways on Wednesday amid lockdown situation in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic. Train services were temporarily suspended in order to contain the spread of contaigeous virus in the first phase of the lockdown. However, after a gap of close to 50 days, raiwlays earlier started special train services and have now announced 200 more trains which will resume services from June 1.

Five Duronto trains will be among 200 trains whose services will resume from June 1. One such Duronto which will be back on tracks is train no. (02245/12246) between Howrah to Yasvantpur Juntion (near Bengaluru city) in Karnataka. Duronto trains falls under premium category and are high-speed trains.

Duronto Express - Howrah to Yasvantpur (Karnataka) time-table

Station Code Station Name Arrival Time Departure Time Day Distance YPR Yasvantpur jn 00:00 11:15 0 0 HWH Howrah jn 16:00 00:00 1 1962

4 other Duronto trains which will restart from June 1

Duronto Express Train no. 02201-22202 departure station Sealdah at 8 pm , arrival station Puri 4:35 am Duronto Express Train no. 02213-22214 departure station Shalimar at 10 pm , arrival station Patna 6:40 am Duronto Express Train no. 02283-12284 departure station Ernakulam (Kerala) at 11:25 pm, arrival station Nizamuddin (Delhi) 7:40 pm Duronto Express Train no. 02285-12286 departure station Secundarabad 1:10 pm, arrival station Nizamuddin 10:35 am.

When and how to book tickets?

Announcing resumption of other mail-express, Jan Shatabdis other train services, Railways in a tweet on Wednesday said, "will run 200 fully reserved trains with AC/Non-AC coaches, wef from June 1. Tickets can only be booked online, 30 days in advance. All coaches including general coach will be fully reserved. E-ticket booking on IRCTC website starts at 10 am on May 21 (today).

All coaches including general will be reserved

"There will be no unreserved coach in the train. Fare shall be as normal and for General (GS) coaches, being reserved, second seating (2S) fare shall be charged and seat will be provided to all the passengers. Only online E-Ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through Mobile App. No tickets will be booked across the reservation counter on any Railway Station," A PIB release said.

