No need to carry original documents anymore. Here's how DigiLocker will do the job for you

After the vehicle act implementation, people are really worried to carry their original documents all the time. But, DigiLocker and mParivahan apps have made it easy now. Last week Government released a statement and said that "With this revision of rules, it is now not necessary for people to carry the relevant paper documents. However, for the electronic documents to be treated as legally recognised at par with the original documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, it is necessary that they are available on DigiLocker or mParivahan app carried by the user."

This means you just have to download the apps in your mobile and no need to carry physical documents anymore.

Remember, your e-documents will not be treated legally at par with the original documents unless and until one will not upload it on mParivahan or DigiLocker.

But, do we know what actually Digilocker is? How we can upload our original documents and keep it secure? If not, then no need to panic. We will guide and introduce you to the Digilocker system. Follow the low-down and make your life paperless and tension free by carrying documents anytime, anywhere.

What is DigiLocker:

Key initiative of the Digital India Programme by the Government of India

• Provided by the Government of India is a Personal Online Document Storage Facility

• One can upload Pan Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving License, Educational certificates etc

• One can self attest and upload it on the website

• It can reduce the work and expense of Govt agencies along with departments by doing paperless work

• Helps to get your all important documents anytime, anywhere on the cloud based platform

How to use the digital locker?

There are two ways to create an account in the DigiLocker. One can use it by Aadhaar OTP and second by using Fingerprint.

• Access Digital Locker into official website: https://digitallocker.gov.in

• Click on the sign in button on the website

• Enter your Aadhaar Number

• You will get two options: use OTP or Fingerprint

• While using OTP, enter it on the option given

• Click on the Validate OTP button, then create username and password

• Using Fingerprint for authentication: One has to first select ‘Use FingerPrint’ option

• For this Aadhaar approved biometric will be needed to scan fingerprint

• Click on Fingerprint button to sign up using the option with Aadhaar instead of your mobile number

• Your fingerprint will be captured form the scanner

• After all validation process one will get the final confirmation to create username and password

• After creating username and password by any of the above method, one can easily enter into Digital Locker India account

• After successful login you will get ‘My Certificate Page’

• Finally, you will be able to upload your documents and keep it safe-secure accordingly.

Benefits of DigiLocker:

• DigiLocker documents are digitally signed by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

• Documents are carried directly from the National Register database

• It has a timestamp for record keeping purposes

• This digital document is a legally valid document under the Indian IT Act 2000

• DigiLocker service is linked to your Unique Aadhaar Number

• Can store personal space of upto 1GB

• One can e-sign documents with the help of DigiLocker

• Provide authenticity to original documents by converting them into e –documents

• DigilLocker is the best way to secure all government related documents

• Reduce the physical use of documents

• Even one can save digital signature online

• Collaborated with CBSE as well to provide digital versions of mark sheets of students

• Documents saved in DigiLocker can never be lost

• All you need is just a good internet connection and the app on your phone

Same is with the mParivahan App. One can easily download it on his or her phone, and then can upload his or RC, DL. You just have to enter your DL or RC number, and can easily check the status by updating the details. Always remember to use good internet connection on your phone. You can use it on any simple android phone as well. So, what are you waiting for? Just register yourself and lock your documents digitally to be out of harm's way and paperless.