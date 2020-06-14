Sunday, June 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Fyi News
  4. Delhi full list of containment zones, de-contained and active containment areas

Delhi full list of containment zones, de-contained and active containment areas

Delhi, being one of the states having maximum number of coronavirus cases, at present has 242 actual containing zones. Take a look at the list of all containment, de-contained, active containment zones in the national capital.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 14, 2020 23:05 IST
Delhi, containment zones
Image Source : AP

Delhi is one of the states having maximum number of coronavirus cases.

Delhi on Sunday registered highest single-day spike of 2,224 COVID-19 cases. The national capital also reported 56 deaths. With this, the total number of cases in the national capital is now at 41,182, including 15,823 recovered-discharged-migrated, 24,032 active cases and 1,327 deaths, Delhi Health Department informed.

Being one of the states having highest number of coronavirus after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Delhi has now 242 actual containing zones. Take a look at the list of all containment, de-contained, active containment zones in the national capital.

India Tv - Delhi, containment zones

Image Source : INDIA TV

List of containment zones in Delhi.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X