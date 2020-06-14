Delhi full list of containment zones, de-contained and active containment areas

Image Source : AP Delhi is one of the states having maximum number of coronavirus cases.

Delhi on Sunday registered highest single-day spike of 2,224 COVID-19 cases. The national capital also reported 56 deaths. With this, the total number of cases in the national capital is now at 41,182, including 15,823 recovered-discharged-migrated, 24,032 active cases and 1,327 deaths, Delhi Health Department informed.

Being one of the states having highest number of coronavirus after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Delhi has now 242 actual containing zones. Take a look at the list of all containment, de-contained, active containment zones in the national capital.

Image Source : INDIA TV List of containment zones in Delhi.

