Delhi COVID-19 Crisis: Home Minister Amit Shah steps in, Centre takes 7 big steps to tackle situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has stepped in to take stock of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the national capital. In a meeting that was also attended by Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal, Amit Shah assured Delhi of all possible assistance that is needed.

Delhi's coronavirus situation has been on a downward trend in the last few days. From hospitals to crematoriums, the operational services have suffered to a large extent in the wake of the exponentially rising cases.

After the meeting, Kejriwal termed it as 'extremely productive'.

Extremely productive meeting betn Del govt and Central govt. Many key decisions taken. We will fight against corona together. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 14, 2020

Centre has decided to take several big steps to combat COVID-19 in Delhi

500 railway coaches will be provided to Delhi. These railway coaches won't only increase 8000 beds in Delhi but these coaches will be equipped with all facilities to fight COVID-19. COVID-19 testing will increase in the next 2 days and tripled in the next 6 days. Door to door health surveys will be carried out in Delhi's containment zones. 10 railway coaches have already been stationed at Shakurbasti. Oxygen cylinders, ventilators, pulse oximeters and all apparatus required by the Delhi government will be provided by the Central govt. Central govt will detail 5 senior officials to help Delhi govt tackle the COVID-19 problem. The government has decided to add Scout guide, NCC, NSS and other NGOs as volunteers in health services in the fight against coronavirus.

