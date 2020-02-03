Does the new coronavirus affect older people, or is the youth also susceptible? WHO answers

One of the common doubt amongst people reading about coronavirus these days is whether the virus only affects older people or are the young ones also in danger of contracting the new mysterious strain of coronavirus.

World Health Organisation (WHO) answered the question for all such people.

"People of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus," said WHO.

WHO further advised people of all ages to take steps to protect themselves from the virus, for example by following good hand hygiene and good respiratory hygiene.

Coronavirus has claimed 361 lives across the globe. While 360 of the deaths have been reported from China, 1 death was reported from the Philippines.

In India 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kerala. Reports from around the country claim that people in various cities have been kept in isolation on suspicion of coronavirus.

