Monday, February 03, 2020
     
Can pets at home spread the new coronavirus? WHO answers

Pet owners have been worried about the spread of the new coronavirus that has taken 360 lives in China and 1 in the Philippines. One of the most important questions that the pet owners around the world have faced is that wether their beloved pet is a means through which they can get Coronavirus. World Health Organisation has answered this question for all such pet owners.

New Delhi Updated on: February 03, 2020 11:54 IST
Pet owners have been worried about the spread of the new coronavirus that has taken 360 lives in China and 1 in the Philippines. One of the most important questions that the pet owners around the world have faced is that wether their beloved pet is a means through which they can get Coronavirus?

World Health Organisation has answered this question for all such pet owners.

Can pets spread coronavirus?

"At present, there is no evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can be infected with the new coronavirus," said WHO clarifying that pet owners are no more likely to get coronavirus than someone who does not have a pet. 

WHO, however, said that precautionary measures are never bad.

It is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets. This protects you against various common bacteria such as E.coli and Salmonella that can pass between pets and humans

In India 2 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kerala. Reports from around the country claim that people in various cities have been kept in isolation on suspicion of coronavirus. 

