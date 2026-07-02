EC issues notice to Mamata Banerjee, Ritabrata Banerjee's TMC factions, seeks response by July 6

Kolkata:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday wrote a letter to Mamata Banerjee and Ritabrata Banerjee over their claims and counter-claims to stake claim over the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the aftermath of the recently held assembly elections in West Bengal.

The apex poll body has directed both factions to submit their responses till 5.30 on July 6 (Monday).

The TMC was swept out of power in West Bengal after 15 years after it won just 80 seats in the 2026 elections. Following the polls, Ritabrata led a rebellion against Mamata, seeking a change in party's leadership. Ritabrata initially said he has support of 57 MLAs. Later, this number increased to 64, which is enough to evade the anti-defection law.

On Thursday, Ritabrata also met Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners in New Delhi, staking claim over the party. He said his faction has submitted documents to the commission, but did not provide details about it.

"We are thankful that the full bench of the Election Commission gave us a patient hearing. We have made our points and are hopeful that the Election Commission will get back to us very shortly," Ritabrata told reporters after meeting the poll body.

Ritabrata said his faction remains the real TMC and has support of over two-third of the MLAs, along with corporators, municipal councillors and Zila Parishad members. He, however, said his fight the "ruthless dynastic politics" that vastly affected the TMC's grassroot leadership.

"My whole fight is against the individual cult and the ruthless dynastic politics that have slowly taken away the essence of the grassroots party. All people who believe in the same ideas have formed a collective, which opposes the individual cult. People of Bengal do not support dynastic politics," he said.

However, Mamata's faction has repeatedly attacked Ritabrata and said his meeting with the poll body was conducted at the "behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah". It has also accused the commission of working on instructions of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while claiming that Ritabrata can't claim a stake over the party.

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