Image Source : AP Figures: 361 deaths, 17,205 infected; 2019-nCoV epidemic is on the rise

As per the latest reports coming from China, the death toll of the new mysterious strain of coronavirus has notched up to 361. This indicates that in the past 24 hours, 57 cases of death due to coronavirus have been reported -- 56 in China and 1 in Philippines. Chinese authorities completed a new, rapidly constructed 1,000-bed hospital for victims of the outbreak and delayed the reopening of schools in the hardest-hit province. Restrictions were tightened still further in one city by allowing only one family member to venture out to buy supplies every other day.

With the epidemic growing at an ever-increasing rate, here are some facts and figures to show the extent of the spread.

360 -- Deaths recorded due to the 2019-nCoV in China alone. As the epicentre of the epidemic, Hubei province and Wuhan city in particular have suffered the most. The Chinese government has quarantined the region in its bid to contain the virus and eliminate it eventually.

1 -- Death reported outside China. On Feb 2, a 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan died in Philippines after developing severe pneumonia. His 38-year-old female companion has also been tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised in an isolated facility in Manila.

17,205 -- Coronavirus cases reported worldwide with over 90 per cent of them being in China. The World Health Organisation has declared a public health emergency because of the spread of the epidemic that has taken over 361 lives and put in danger several others. Out of these 17,205 cases, over 17,000 are from China.

Domestic spread

Chinese authorities have been taking stringent measures in trying to curtain the infection. Several new facilities have been built up to contain coronavirus and isolate those infected from those who are not. In Wuhan, several such facilities are now operational. One member of every family is only allowed to go out every alternate day to bring in utility commodities. Despite all the efforts coronavirus has still spread across the lengths and breaths of mainland China. The concentration of those infected is, however, in Hebei province.

Here are the top 5 Chinese provinces with maximum infected coronavirus cases

9074 -- Hebei

661 -- Zhejiang

604 -- Guangdong

493 -- Henan

463 -- Hunan

*The figures are as per the latest report issued by the World Health Organisation

International Spread

23 -- Number of countries with positive coronavirus cases

It is now been globally accepted that the WHO was slow to react to the 2019-nCoV that looked threatening from its very onset. Despite individual countries taking measures and installing screening facilities at all their major airports, the virus has had far-reaching ramifications. On Sunday, the world saw first death due to coronavirus outside China, with over 200 infected worldwide, the number could rise in the coming days.

Here are the top 5 countries with highest reported coronavirus cases

20 -- Japan

19 -- Thailand

18 -- Singapore

15 -- South Korea

12 -- Australia

It is no coincidence that all these countries are part of South Asia-Pacific region. Coronavirus has, however, spread its wings across the pacific as well. The United States of America has reported 9 infected while Canada stands at 4. In Europe -- France, Germany, UK, Sweden, Spain -- have all reported positive coronavirus cases.

Ramifications in India

2 - Number of positive cases in India

There was no case of coronavirus reported in India till last week. Now, there are two. Both are students who returned from Wuhan and both are in Kerala. The Health Minister of Kerala, KK Shailaja, on Sunday, downplayed the coronavirus threat. She said that Kerala overcame the Nipah virus and it will overcome Coronavirus as well. Three residents of Delhi who recently returned from China were put in an isolated facility in Ram Manohar Lohia hospital but are yet to be tested positive.

Indians living in Wuhan were brought back by 2 Air India flights over the weekend. All of these returned residents have been put in an isolated facility built in Manesar on the outskirts of Delhi. Thorough tests will be carried out on these people before letting them out in the open. Along with the residents of India, 7 Maldivians were also brought back by the special Indian flight which touched down at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

In India's neighbourhood, one case has been reported in Sri Lanka and 1 in Nepal.

Here is everything you need to know about Coronavirus