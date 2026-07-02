Richa Chadha backs Dia Mirza amid trolling over son Avyaan's viral coconut water video: 'Punch up yaar'

New Delhi:

Richa Chadha has defended Dia Mirza after the latter faced heavy criticism online over a story involving her five-year-old son, Avyaan. The backlash began after a clip from Dia's appearance on Soha Ali Khan's podcast went viral, with many social media users accusing both Dia and her son of displaying "entitled arrogance."

Richa Chadha backs Dia Mirza

The criticism escalated after one social media user claimed that Dia speaks about protecting the environment while allegedly driving a Jaguar. Reacting to the post, Richa reshared it on X and strongly backed her friend.

She wrote, “Y’all wonder why actors don’t speak up ? (Damned if you do, damned if you don’t!) Apart from the routine haranguing by the usual, brain-dead suspects, there’s also this! Of course punch up yaar, actors ki mental health ka kya hai. Aaye din suicides kar ke salacious news cycles ko feed bhi karna to artist ka kartavya hona chahiye (What about mental health of actors? They need to feed the news cycles right?) Haina? Women with privilege will be shamed if say anything outside the syllabus. Lipstick, bikini, GRWM, OOTD, make-up haul et al.”

Richa also highlighted Dia's work towards environmental conservation. She added, “Just FYI, @deespeak is involved with a bamboo paper company, (means no trees are cut to manufacture paper), and WITHOUT, a plastic recycling start up that makes very cool sunglasses. She’s also produced a lovely short on the climate, it screens at PardaFaash, Mumbai, tomorrow 3.07.26. Check these things out, because if you can bully a 5 year old, you can also run a basic google search na.”

She went on to dismiss the claims about Dia owning a luxury car. “She gifted me 1100 trees as a wedding gift and and inspired me to gift trees to the Press in turn when my own baby girl was born. See photos? She doesn’t own a Jaguar LOL, I have only seen 2 electric cars ever. And if she was imperfect in the past, oh please forgive her dear kind lord, show mercy! Dia does more for ecological restoration in a day - than YT bloggers (who could well give Perez Hilton a run for his money) or arguably you - do in a whole year. Those who want to do good in the world, do so at a great personal cost. So please discourage them, troll them properly from that super comfy armchair. Call them hypocrites because the urgent work today, right now, is to shame them.”

What was the Dia Mirza controversy?

The controversy started after Dia recalled an incident involving her son during a conversation with Soha Ali Khan. She shared, "The coconut wala delivered the coconut and nothing burns my blood more than coconut water arriving in plastic bags with plastic straws. So this boy, bichara, he didn’t know whom he was delivering. So Avyaan opened the door and he puts his hand on his hips and says, ‘Bhaiya plastic me lekar aaye hai, hamari ghar mein plastic not allowed, aap usko plastic se nikalo, usko neeche rakho aur plastic aur straw leke jao (Why have you got this in plastic? Plastic is not allowed in our home, put it down and take the plastic away)."

Impressed by the young boy's confidence, Soha responded, "Imagine standing up to somebody who is an adult and to have that conviction."

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Heeramandi. As for Dia Mirza, she will be seen in Ikka with Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna.

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