Agriculture Sector to Private Offices: New additions to list of services that will resume from April 20

Government issues revised list of services and activities that will resume after April 20 in non-contaminated zones

The Centre on Saturday released a revised list of services and activities that will be functional from April 20 in non-contaminated zones which are least affected by the coronavirus. However, these services and activities will not be applicable in the containment zones. The government has now added health services (inclusive of AYUSH), agriculture and horticultural activities, fishing (marine and inland), plantation activities (tea, coffee, and rubber with a maximum of 50 percent of workers) and animal husbandry in the list.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to his Twitter handle to share the list. His post read, "Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020. This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones. Let us all fight together against #Covid19."

Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020.



This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones.



Let us all fight together against #Covid19#IndiaFightsCorona#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/d1EG0CMEOa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 18, 2020

The revised list also includes financial and social services sectors and commercial and private establishments like print and electronic media and hotels, homestays and small lodges accommodating tourists stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier this week, the government had made some additions in the list with non-banking finance corporations and micro-finance institutions, marked as essential services. Coconut, spice bamboo, areca nut, and cocoa plantations, and forest produce by scheduled tribes were also added to the list.

India is in the second phase of nationwide lockdown and after April 20 the Centre will allow some additional services in non-contaminated areas while in contaminated areas, the restrictions will continue. The government might also tighten the guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus further.

