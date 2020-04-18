Coronavirus in India: 957 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths in last 24 hrs. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus crisis in India

In the last 24 hours, 957 fresh cases of coronavirus in India and 36 fatalities, the total number of COVID-19 cases reach 14,792, said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday during the daily media briefing. With 36 new casualties, the coronavirus death toll in India rose to 488. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in India is 12,289 while 2,015 people have been recovered so far.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are the worst-hit states due to coronavirus with 3323, 1707, 1323, 1355 and 1229 active cases respectively. Tamil Nadu recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday while Delhi reported 67 fresh cases.

On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to further extend the coronavirus lockdown for 19 days i.e till May 3. The first phase of the nationwide lockdown was scheduled to end on April 15. PM Modi that lockdown extension and social distancing are the only effective ways to contain the spread adding if had not been imposed then coronavirus cases in the country had been in lakhs, a situation that would have proved disastrous for the nation.

