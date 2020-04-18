Punjab CM announces Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for Ludhiana ACP's kin

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of ACP North Ludhiana Anil Kohli and Kanungo Gurmel Singh, who lost their lives due to COVID-19. Moreover, the chief minister said a similar amount will be paid to the family of any officer who dies in the line of duty due to the coronavirus.

Anil Kohli, an assistant commissioner of police in Punjab's Ludhiana was on the ventilator since April 11. He was undergoing treatment at SPS Apollo Hospital in Ludhiana after he was tested positive for the deadly infection on April 13. Punjab government on Friday gave approval for plasma therapy on the police officer but he passed away before his treatment could be started.

He died of the coronavirus on Saturday. With ACP's death, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Punjab reached 14.

Meanwhile, Gurmail Singh, who had tested positive for the infection in Ludhiana on Thursday night, succumbed to the virus on Friday. Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said Singh, who was a revenue official, was admitted to the hospital after he complained of fever and breathlessness on April 14.

As per the Union Health Ministry's official website, the total number of active coronavirus cases in Punjab is 202 while 27 people have been recovered in the state.

