Ludhiana ACP dies of coronavirus; Punjab COVID-19 death toll jumps to 14

Ludhiana Assistant Commissioner of Police dies of Coronavirus

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ludhiana, Anil Kohli, has died of coronavirus, taking the death toll in Punjab to 14. As per the district public relations office, Kohli passed away earlier today at SPS Hospital, Ludhiana. "Sad News ACP Anil Kohli passed away. Died of #COVID-19. Was admitted in SPS Hospital Ludhiana," Ludhiana district public relations office tweeted today.

He was on the ventilator since April 11. His first test was negative. He was tested once again, which resulted positive with no sign of improvement in his health.

Coronavirus cases in Punjab have risen to 202 while the death toll has gone up to 14.

