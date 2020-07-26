Agra Metro coming soon: Proposed stations, corridors, all you need to know

Image Source : @SECRETARY_MOHUA TWITTER Agra Metro project gets Supreme Court's green signal.

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has got the Supreme Court's green signal for the Agra Metro rail Project. UPMRC has got a go-ahead from the top court on a condition that will plant 18,230 saplings during the project execution phase. Upcoming Agra Metro will have two corridors — Corridor-1 of 14 kms from Taj East Gate to Sikandra and Corridor-2 of 15.4 km from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar. It will have 23 elevated and 8 underground stations. Agra Metro estimated cost will be around Rs 8,380 crore and the project will benefit over 20 lakh people.

Taking it to Twitter, Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Durga Shanker Mishra said, "Congratulations to citizens of this historical city for they will have world-class Metro system now. PM laid its foundation stone on March 8, 2019 but the work could not take off in view of the Supreme Court's stay order."

Quick Recap

Agra Metro project to have two corridors. It will have 23 elevated and 8 underground stations.

Corridor 1 will be of 14 km while Corridor 2 will be 15.4 km long.

Agra Metro will cover places like Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Agra College, Agra Mandi, Agra Cantt, Fatehbad Road and other areas.

"I am sure with its outstanding track record in implementing Lucknow and Kanpur Metro, it will now take up the physical work at the site at a fast pace. I expect that project will be completed in time which will further the image of Agra as one of the top-most tourist destinations in the world and will help fast track the economic growth and development of the city and around," Shankar Mishra said.

Proposed map of stations in the Agra Metro project

Image Source : @SECRETARY_MOHUA TWITTER Agra Metro project proposed map of stations and corridors.

The Urban Affairs Secretary added, "Metro will provide environment friendly, convenient, comfortable and hassle-free connectivity to major residential, commercial and tourist sites like Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, etc."

