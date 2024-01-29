FACT CHECK: Misleading video claims Malaysian rail project as Indian | Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A screenshot of a misleading video claims Malaysian rail projects are Indian.

A video circulating on Facebook purportedly showcasing Indian railway construction is exposed as footage from Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), leading to concerns about the spread of misinformation. Misleading captions in Tamil and Hindi falsely attribute the video to India's railway development under Prime Minister Modi, emphasising the urgency of accurate information dissemination.

Fact-Check by India TV

Investigative efforts by India TV confirmed the video originated from Malaysia's ECRL project, utilising keyframes and reverse image searches to debunk the false claims. The video was initially posted on Twitter (@TripInChina) on January 9, 2024, announcing the commencement of track-laying for Malaysia's East Coast Railway and exposing the deceptive nature of its circulation. Further investigation reveals the ECRL as a joint venture between Malaysia and China, involving the laying of tracks along the east coast, challenging assertions of Indian railway development.

ECRL timeline and scope

The ECRL's track-laying initiative, initiated in December 2023, is part of China's Belt and Road initiative, covering 665 kilometers across states like Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Selangor, with a completion target set for 2025.

King Sultan Abdullah's role

Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah inaugurated the ECRL's track-laying in Pahang, underscoring the strategic collaboration with China and the infrastructural significance of the project.

Reinforcement through news reports

A December 16, 2023, AP news report and a publication by the Chinese state-run Global Times corroborate the ECRL's track-laying, featuring the same machine observed in the video. Belt and Road Initiative Connection:* The ECRL's inclusion in China's Belt and Road initiative emphasises its geopolitical importance and the collaborative efforts shaping infrastructure in the region.

Conclusion

The deceptive spread of the video underscores the critical role of fact-checking to counteract the rapid dissemination of false information, emphasising the need for media literacy and cautious sharing on social platforms.

