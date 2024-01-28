FACT CHECK: Alwar family dispute video falsely portrayed as communal clash | Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A screenshot of the Alwar family dispute video is falsely portrayed as a communal clash.

A video circulating on social media depicting a violent confrontation and falsely claiming to be a communal clash between Muslims and Hindus in Alwar, Rajasthan, has been debunked by the India TV Fact Check team. The viral video, shared with a misleading communal narrative, purportedly showed Muslims assaulting Hindus. The India TV Fact Check found this claim to be false.

Actual incident

Multiple news reports and fact-checking revealed that the video captured a family dispute between members of the same religious background in Alwar, Rajasthan, arising from a land dispute.

India TV Fact Check findings

The fact-checking team discovered that the conflict occurred within a Hindu family due to a dispute over ancestral land. Both sides involved in the confrontation were Hindus.

Misleading caption

The viral video was shared with misleading captions in Hindi, falsely portraying it as an attack by Muslims on Hindus.

Image Source : INDIA TVA video depicts a violent confrontation and falsely claims to be a communal clash between Muslims and Hindus in Alwar.

News report confirmation

Reports by Rajasthan Patrika and Hindustan from January 19, 2024, confirmed the details of the family dispute, emphasising the ongoing rivalry and land dispute as the root cause.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of the news report.

Alwar Police refutes communal claim

Alwar Police responded to social media posts, clarifying that the individuals in the video were from the same Hindu family involved in the dispute. The police debunked the false communal claims.

Background of the dispute

The conflict stemmed from a dispute over ancestral land, with family members engaging in violent confrontation. The India TV Fact Check team conducted a thorough analysis based on these findings.

This incident highlights the importance of fact-checking and verifying information before sharing it on social media, especially when false communal narratives are involved.

Also read | FACT CHECK: False claims linking old West Bengal railway station fire to Mira Road violence in Mumbai