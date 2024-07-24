UK Foreign Secretary meets PM Modi, Jaishankar: India hails new govt's desire to finalise FTA

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy meets PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and welcomed his country's desire to conclude a mutually beneficial free trade agreement (FTA). Modi said in a post on X, "A pleasure to meet UK FS David Lammy. Appreciate the priority accorded by PM Keir Starmer to broaden and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." He added, "Remain committed to elevating the ties. Welcome the bilateral Technology Security Initiative and the desire to conclude a mutually beneficial FTA."

Earlier today, the top UK official also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital.

Why is Lammy's visit crucial?

Lammy arrived in Delhi earlier this morning on the first high-level visit by the newly-elected Labour government in the United Kingdom. He is on a two-day tour to highlight the importance of a new partnership between the UK and India that focuses on economic, domestic and global security.

During his visit, Lammy will hold meetings with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and also meet with climate and business leaders to unlock the full potential of the UK-India partnership according to a statement from the British High Commission. Lammy will push for a reset of the UK-India partnership, including by reinforcing the UK's commitment to securing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) for greater growth in both countries, the High Commission statement read. Lammy will underscore the importance of the 'Living Bridge' between the UK and India, the High Commission said.

It represents 1.7 million people with Indian heritage who have made their home in the UK and made an exceptional contribution to British life, the statement read. On this visit, Lammy will also highlight the extraordinary contribution of British Indians to enriching the UK's social and economic landscape, it added. The Foreign Secretary is scheduled to travel from India to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting in Laos, where he will advance UK economic partnerships and unveil new cooperation on climate and health

