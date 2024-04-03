FACT CHECK: Amit Shah's remarks on Mukhtar Ansari's freedom circulate as current| Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of Amit Shah's remarks on Mukhtar Ansari's freedom.

An old video featuring Home Minister Amit Shah proclaiming the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) liberation of Uttar Pradesh from former gangster turned legislator Mukhtar Ansari has resurfaced on social media, misleadingly presented as a recent statement made in light of Ansari’s demise. The video, which circulated widely, actually dates back to April 2019 and captures a speech delivered by Shah during an election rally in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh.

Context of the viral video

The misleading video, shared on various social media platforms, erroneously implied that Amit Shah’s remarks about freeing Uttar Pradesh from Mukhtar Ansari were made post Ansari’s death. However, fact-checking by India TV revealed that the footage is from a political rally held in April 2019, well before Ansari’s demise in March 2024.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of an old video featuring Amit Shah proclaiming BJP liberation of UP from former Mukhtar Ansari.

Details of Mukhtar Ansari’s passing

Mukhtar Ansari, a former legislator and notorious figure in Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape, passed away on March 28, 2024, due to cardiac arrest. The 63-year-old Ansari had a history of legal troubles, having been convicted in multiple cases, including a murder charge. His demise sparked various speculations, including concerns raised by his lawyers about potential foul play while in custody.

Clarification on the video

India TV’s Fact Check team meticulously investigated the origins of the viral video and confirmed that it indeed dates back to April 2019. The timestamp visible in the video, along with additional research on YouTube, led to the discovery of the original speech uploaded on the BJP’s official channel, further affirming its earlier context.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV’s Fact Check team meticulously investigated the origins of the viral video and confirmed that it indeed dates back to April 2019.

Misrepresentation and consequences

The misrepresentation of the old video as a recent statement by Amit Shah underscored the prevalence of misinformation on social media platforms. Such inaccuracies not only distort public discourse but also fuel unwarranted controversies and mistrust. It is imperative for users to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of information before sharing it online.

Conclusion

The resurgence of the old video featuring Amit Shah’s remarks on Mukhtar Ansari served as a reminder of the importance of fact-checking and critical thinking in navigating the digital landscape. As misinformation continues to proliferate, responsible engagement and scrutiny of online content remain indispensable in ensuring the integrity of public discourse.

