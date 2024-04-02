FACT CHECK: Photo of PM Modi seated while President Murmu stands viral with misleading claim

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screenshot of the post of PM Modi seated while President Murmu stands viral with a misleading claim.

A viral photo depicting President Droupadi Murmu standing while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani are seated has sparked misleading claims online, alleging disrespect toward the president by the PM and Advani. However, the India TV Fact Check team has debunked these claims, revealing that other photos from the same event show President Murmu comfortably seated alongside PM Modi and LK Advani.

Bharat Ratna ceremony

Recently, LK Advani was honoured with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of dignitaries including PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. The ceremony was conducted at Advani’s residence due to his health constraints and mobility issues.

Misleading claims

Despite the actual seating arrangement captured in multiple photos from the event, a caption accompanying the viral photo criticizes PM Modi for purportedly sitting while the president stands, insinuating disrespect toward her authority. This false narrative has garnered attention on social media platforms.

Image Source : INDIA TVScreenshot of a viral photo depicting President Droupadi Murmu standing while PM Modi and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani are seated.

Response from social media

Deputy Leader of the Shiv Sena and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the misleading photo, inviting viewers to caption it. Similarly, another user on Facebook shared the image with a similar misleading caption.

Debunking the misinformation

India TV Fact Check team’s investigation uncovered the truth behind the viral photo. While a video from the event does depict President Murmu standing, subsequent clips clearly show her seated alongside PM Modi and LK Advani after presenting Advani with the Bharat Ratna medal.

Image Source : INDIA TVIndia TV Fact Check team’s investigation uncovered the truth behind the viral photo.

Contextual analysis

During the award conferral, other esteemed guests, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, were also seated, providing further context to the seating arrangements and debunking the false claims of disrespect toward President Murmu.

