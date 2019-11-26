Wagner Moura to direct new season of 'Narcos: Mexico'

Wagner Moura will be directing the new season of Narcos: Mexico

"Narcos" star Wagner Moura on Tuesday revealed that he will serve as one of the directors on the new season of "Narcos: Mexico".The first season of the series, a continuation of Netflix Original series "Narcos", dealt with the origins of the modern drug war by returning to its roots, starting at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a disorganised confederation of independent growers and dealers.

The 43-year-old actor, who achieved global recognition with his starring role of the Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in "Narcos", said he was approached by the makers to helm two episodes of the upcoming season of "Narcos: Mexico".

"I am going to direct 'Narcos' now -- the new season of Mexican 'Narcos'. They invited me to direct it and I was like 'I don't feel like a director. I am an actor who directed a film but I know the show very well and I love the guys. So I think I am going to direct it," Moura said at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

"I think you guys are going to like it," he added.

The actor is currently in Goa to attend the 50th edition of the movie gala, where his directorial debut "Marighella" is competing in the debut category.

Moura gained a lot of weight to play Escobar in the first two three seasons of the show, but the actor said he doesn't want to pick anymore projects which require such physical transformation.

"I had to gain a lot of weight. I don't want to do it anymore. It's bad for my health. In the second season, I was feeling heavy and there was lack of energy. That was not my body," he said.

The 50th IFFI concludes on November 28.

