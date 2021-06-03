Image Source : TWITTER The Family Man 2: Fans rejoice as makers release Manoj Bajpayee starrer a day before schedule

In a surprise move, Amazon Prime Video released The Family Man Season 2 around 8 pm today. The fans of the spy-thriller cannot keep calm as the second season launched almost four hours before expected. Originally the show was scheduled for a Friday, June 4 release. Created by Raj and DK the second season will see actor Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari pitted against a new and powerful adversary, Raaji, played by South star Samantha Akkineni. The show also stars Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.

As the series is streaming live now excited fans took to Twitter to share their reactions. Some of them thanked Amazon Prime while others shared screenshots from the first episode as they began the binge watch. Just in an hour, the meme game has begun on Twitter.

Check out what fans have to say here:

The Family Man season two was scheduled to return earlier this year but it was postponed following the controversy around the streaming platform's shows "Tandav" and "Mirzapur".

Ahead of the release, Manoj and the makers thanked the whole cast and crew for working tirelessly amid the pandemic despite their personal losses and sufferings. They took to Instagram to post a heartfelt note ahead of the premiere.

"Every filmmaker has a tale to tell at the end of every project about its highs and lows. For us, 'The Family Man' season 2 has proved to be our most challenging project yet," he wrote in the caption alongside a poster of the show.