Tandav Teaser Out! Saif Ali Khan is the show-stealer in this power-hungry world of politics

Saif Ali Khan is the show-stealer in Tandav teaser

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan left his fans speechless with his power-packed performance in his first web series Sacred Games. Now, he is all set to conquer hearts with his next OTT project- Tandav. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the first teaser of the show and Saif Ali Khan was surely the show-stealer. Playing a politician, Saif's persona appears to be powerful and impactful in the video and one can expect him to take away the limelight. The Amazon Prime Video series Tandav will hit the streaming platform on January 15, 2021.

Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-part political drama features an ensemble cast headlined by Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Kumud Mishra. The series marks the digital debut of Zafar, known for directing blockbusters such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat and Sultan. Watch the teaser here-

Ali Abbas Zafar said through Tandav, the team's effort is to show the audience the "power-hungry world of politics." "As you watch the show, you’ll realise that there is no right or wrong, there is no black or white; world of power is about the world of greys. I believe that content must be backed by credible performances and I am fortunate to have such heavy weights in the show."

"I'm excited that my debut as a creator-director in the digital domain is with Amazon Prime Video which will take this intriguing and gripping story of 'Tandav' to millions across the world," Zafar said in a statement.

Set in Delhi, Tandav aims to take viewers inside the "closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power," the synopsis from the makers read.

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Zafar, Tandav also stars Dino Morea, Sunil Grover, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni, Hitten Tejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani, among others.

The Amazon Original Series also marks the digital debut of Dimple Kapadia, recently seen on the big screen in filmmaker Christopher Nolan's "Tenet".