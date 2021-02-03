Image Source : FILEIMAGE/IMDB Ranvir Shorey, Shonali Nagrani, Ashish Vidyarthi join 'Sunflower' cast

Actors Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha, Sonal Jha, Radha Bhatt, Ashish Vidyarthi, Saloni Khanna and Ashwin Kaushal will join Sunil Grover in the web series Sunflower, a situational crime comedy. The series revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower, with quirky characters.



"Casting was the most fun part in the initial process for ‘Sunflower'. We knew that this is a plot as well as character driven show, hence it was important to have the right people to represent the conservative yet quirky society members that call SUNFLOWER home," said Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengupta, who are co-directing the series.

"It has been a joy ride shooting with our talented ensemble cast right from Sameer, Ashish, Girish, Ranvir, Mukul, Shonali, Sonal to Radha, Ashwin, Saloni, Dayana, Ria, Simran, Jyoti. They come together to form a melting pot of the weird yet unique characters that bring the series together," they added.



Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co, the series is written by Vikas Bahl. It is slated to premiere on Zee5 in April.