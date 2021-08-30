Kota Factory Season 2: Jeetu Bhaiya starrer India's first black & white web series to premiere on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX Kota Factory Season 2: India's first black & white web series to premiere on THIS date

The makers of 'Kota Factory' are all set to come up with the second season of the popular show on Netflix on September 24. In the upcoming season, actors Jitendra Kumar, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj will be seen in prominent roles. While announcing the release date, the streaming giant also unveiled the show's teaser, leaving fans excited.

'Kota Factory' revolves around the town of Kota - its students, its people and its coaching industry. The show tells this tale through the eyes of a vulnerable teenager 'Vaibhav' and 'Jeetu bhaiya'. It showcases the life of Indian students who prepare for competitive exams.

The second season will follow the life of Vaibhav on his journey to Maheshwari - one of Kota's leading training institutes, and how he tries to balance his friendships, his relationship with his mentor and the looming pressure of getting into IIT.

The show's director Raghav Subbu said: "As a director, I try to create stories that inspire and enthrall audiences throughout. Season 2 of 'Kota Factory' will chronicle the journey of students at Kota and the struggles they face on a daily basis, which will make it more engaging and realistic."

"The compelling story and spectacular performances will keep the audience intrigued," Subbu added.

Tanya Bami, Director, International Originals, Netflix India, said: "We are excited to bring back the favourite characters, Vaibhav, Uday, Shivangi, Meena and Jeetu Bhaiyya in the second season of Kota Factory on Netflix. Just like the previous season, this season too is rich with authenticity and relatability of college life, the choices and struggles of the youth not just in Kota, but everywhere in the country too."

For the unversed, the first season of 'Kota Factory' had aired on The Viral Fever in 2019.

Watch the teaser here: