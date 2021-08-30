Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIA SHARMA Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma confirms her entry as wild card; excited fans rejoice, 'Let's nacho'

One of the most loved reality shows Bigg Boss OTT is once again making headlines after host Karan Johar announced in the Sunday Ka Vaar episode that there will be a wild card in the upcoming week and one more celebrity will join the housemates. Ever since there have been speculations that popular television actress Nia Sharma will enter the show. And finally, Nia has confirmed her entry inside the Bigg Boss house on September 1 (Wednesday). The actress took to her Instagram and shared the update. She wrote in the caption, "Chalo kuch toofani Karte hai…BB OTT on 1st September. "

Nia Sharma is a famous face of the Television industry. She has featured in several fiction shows, including Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin. Earlier also the actress was approached to participate in the previous seasons by the makers of the show. However, she turned down the offer. In fact, it was reported that she was all set to participate in the 14th season of the reality show, but opted out at the last minute.

After Nia's confirmation to participate in the show, her fans and followers cannot contain their excitement. #NiaSharma has been trending on microblogging site Twitter.

Check out fans reactions here:

The six weeks show Bigg Boss OTT is currently in its fourth week. The theme of this season is ‘Stay Connected’. The housemates currently locked in the house includes Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Muskaan Jattana and Divya Agarwal. A few celebrities from the ongoing OTT version of the show will be moved to the Bigg Boss house, which will air on television.