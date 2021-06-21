Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANGAD BEDI Inside Edge Season 3: Angad Bedi not a part of series, wishes good luck to team

Following the huge success of the previous two seasons, Amazon Prime Video India’s first Original Series, Inside Edge is all set to be back with a brand new season! The series' previous season ended on an exciting cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly waiting and wondering on what the next season will bring. Actors Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virvani, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta will feature in the third part. However, actor Angad Bedi, who wooed the viewers with his role of Arvind Vashisht in the first and second season of 'Inside Edge', will not return to the show this time.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Angad wrote: "I am not there in season 3. But all the best to the team. Go bring it home. No individual is bigger than the team. Arvind Vashisht shall always be there in spirit." Angad's fans are quite upset to know about him not being a part of the third season. "What? We will miss you," a user commented. "You were my favourite. It would be hard for me to watch the upcoming season," another one commented.

Take a look:

Putting all speculations to rest, Amazon Prime Video today officially revealed the logo of Inside Edge Season 3. "More cricket. More drama. More entertainment. Season 3, coming soon. HOWZATTTTTT? #InsideEdge," the post read.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, 'Inside Edge' revolves around cricket and its dark side, which involves the business world, the world of glamour and entertainment and politics that goes around it. It's a fictional web series.

