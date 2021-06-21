Inside Edge Season 3: Get ready for more cricket, drama & entertainment as Vivek-Richa's show returns

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RICHACHADHA Inside Edge Season 3: Get ready for more cricket, drama & entertainment as Vivek-Richa starrer returns

Following the massive success of the previous two seasons, Amazon Prime Video India’s first Original Series, Inside Edge is back with a brand new season! Putting all speculations to rest, Amazon Prime Video today officially revealed the logo of Inside Edge Season 3. The series' previous season ended on an exciting cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly waiting and wondering on what the next season will bring!

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and created by Karan Anshuman, the series is directed by Kanishk Varma. Inside Edge Season 3 stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chaddha, Sayani Gupta, Aamir Bashir, Tanuj Virwani, Sapna Pabbi, Amit Sial, Akshay Oberoi and Sidhant Gupta in key roles and promises ‘More cricket. More drama. More entertainment’ adding to the anticipation and excitement among fans.

Taking to Instagram, Richa announced the arrival of the new season through a poster and wrote, "More cricket, more drama and more entertainment. Season 3, coming soon. #InsideEdge."

It was recently revealed that Ragini MMS: Returns actress Khatija Iqbal will be seen playing the role of a mysterious hacker in the third season of the hit show Inside Edge. "It's a no-nonsense show with a great cast and excellent team and it was an honour to work with such hardcore film professionals who know their jobs. I play a mysterious woman who enters a building and hacks into the system to make a betting deal come through," Khatija tells IANS, while talking about her season three cameo appearance in the series.

The power-packed web series revolves around T20 cricket and follows the ups and downs of a team through a season of the Powerplay league and all that comes with it: greed, ambition, corruption, and of course some cricket.