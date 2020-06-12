Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEKBACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut, 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' to release on July 10

Amazon Prime Video announced today that the much-awaited new chapter of the Amazon Original Series Breathe, will be unveiled on 10th July 2020. The all-new psychological crime thriller Breathe: Into The Shadows is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and sees Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan make his digital on-screen debut, alongside the return of acclaimed actor Amit Sadh in his award-winning role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. This Original Series also features one of South India’s leading actors, Nithya Menen, who makes her digital debut. Sayami Kher also joins the cast in a prominent role. The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“We are extremely excited to bring a brand new show Breathe: Into The Shadows, featuring an exceptional cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher. We are confident that our customers will love this edge-of-the-seat emotional thriller across India and beyond.” Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

“Abundantia Entertainment has always been at the forefront of creating engaging and impactful content across genres,” said Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment, “We are excited to collaborate once again with Amazon Prime Video for an all-new chapter of the successful Amazon Original Series Breathe. I’m also delighted to get Abhishek in the mix with Amit, Nithya and Saiyami and with Mayank delivering a gripping narrative and a fresh and elevated storyline, we are confident that the show will resonate strongly with fans all over the world.”

“We are happy to bring Prime members an all-new avatar of Breathe,” said Director Mayank Sharma. "While each character in the show has its own story to tell, viewers will discover just how intriguingly these storylines eventually get interwoven. With this new chapter I am excited to take Prime members on a new roller-coaster journey of emotions and thrills that will leave you gasping for breath.”

The series is produced by Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

Breathe: Into The Shadows will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue. These include Indian-produced Amazon Original series such as Four More Shots Please, Paatal Lok, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, The Family Man, Mirzapur, Inside Edge and Made In Heaven, as well as award-winning and critically- acclaimed global Amazon Original series like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, Hunters, Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, all on Prime Video, which is available at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members. The service includes titles available in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi and Bengali.

