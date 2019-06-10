Sanjay Suri to play Karisma's on-screen husband in ALTBalaji's web series Mentalhood

Actor Sanjay Suri will play actress Karisma Kapoors character Meira Sharmas husband in 'Mentalhood', a web series on the crazy ride of motherhood. On playing the character of Anmol Kapoor in the upcoming show, Sanjay said in a statement, "Anmol is a scientist from Kanpur. Raised as the only son, he was well sheltered and pampered by his parents. He also seems lucky in a way where he marries the first girl he kissed, who was Miss Kanpur."

Sanjay Suri to be seen in Alt Balaji's 'Mentalhood' https://t.co/lx3EFMafFc — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) June 5, 2019

"He comes across as a very balanced and sorted person with a great temperament. He and his wife are on the same page. They support and are still confined to each other. Meira is still his go-to person for every decision and I am really looking forward to this web series," he added.

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in 2012 film Dangerous Ishq. After a sabbatical of 7 years, she has returned to acting with the web series Mentalhood. Ekta Kapoor welcomed the actress on board and wrote, "@altbalaji n I welcome Karishma Kapoor on board to frontline this amazing ensemble of mommies! She was d first n only choice n it took many mtngs ( n ten fully bound scripts ) to get this perfectionist on board !!!p.s Thanku Reshma #Mentalhood.”

Karisma Kapoor talked about her role in the web series. She also opened up on why she chose Mentalhood for her acting comeback. She said, "Out of choice I wanted to be with my family and children. After a while when I heard this script it was so interesting, the script was about today’s mother and it was so strong. Women of all ages and all those who are mothers will identify with my characters. It is also something which I am going through right now. Young parents and older parents will identify with Mentalhood. My character is today’s mom and as a human, she will do the right thing and is real. I am thoroughly enjoying shooting with all my lovely co-actors.”

The web series Mentalhood is focussed on various struggles a woman has to go through during motherhood. It also salutes the multi-tasking skills of an Indian mother and their constant worrying nature for the kids. Mentalhood, directed by Karishma Kohli, is set to release later this year. It will premiere on ALTBalaji.