Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Narendranath works on making his plan successful, Sirat gets surprise visit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Updates: In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai audience will get to witness more drama and thrill. Narendranath, Ranveer's father, is trying to frame Sirat so that his son feels that she is cheating on him. He gets a photographer and asks him to click photos of only Sirat and Kartik. In fact, he gets them locked in a room, so that he can take pictures of them coming out of the room together.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Narendranth is happy that his fake story is ready and plans to show it to everyone during Manish and Swarna's wedding celebration. Also, the banjaran who once predicted Sirat's future is back again. She tells her that her life will soon start with a person whose name starts with 'K'.

What is in Sirat's future? How will Narendranath frame Siart? And how will Ranveer react to it? To know what happens next keep watching "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.