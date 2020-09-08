Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@WHOSANJAYKAUSHIK Yeh Hai Aashiqui actor Sanjay Kaushik tests Covid-19 positive

TV actor Sanjay Kaushik has tested Covid-19 positive. "I just had light cough. But today, I got my reports. Right now I have fever, too. I have been advised by the doctor to stay at home," said Sanjay. "I was shooting for 'Kehat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram' when I got to know that I had tested positive, so I returned back home in Andheri West," he added.

His wife is there by his side. "I hope to recover as soon as possible," said Sanjay, who plays the character of Rishimuni Narad in the mythological show.

Sanjay is known for featuring in shows like Pyar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Ikyawann.

Earlier on Monday, TV producer of Edit II productions, Sanjay Kohli also tested positive for COVID19. He has produced popular TV shows like F.I.R. and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. Reportedly, the producer is in home quarantine. In his statement about being tested positive for COVID-19 the producer stated, "I have tested COVID positive. The authorities have been informed. I have isolated myself under home quarantine after the advice of the doctors and authorities. All those who have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to please get themselves tested. Thank you to all supporting us in these trying times. I pray for all humanity to overcome this virus at the earliest."

Currently, he is producing Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan which are a favorite among the viewers. Earlier, there were reports that a few crew members of the show 'Bhabhiji...' had also tested COVID19 positive. The shooting was also stalled for a few days then.

Other TV personalities who had tested COVID19 positive in the past are Rajesh Kumar aka Rosesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead actor Parth Samthaan, Choti Sarrdaarni fame Krishna Soni, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Sachin Tyagi and other crew members, Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh, actor Karan Tacker to name a few. Also, a crew member of producer JD Majethia’s show Bhakharwadi passed away after battling with COVID-19 in July.

