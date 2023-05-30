Vaibhavi Upadhyay's fiance Jay Gandhi pens emotional note: 'We could sit and talk again...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAY GANDHI Vaibhavi Upadhyay

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, popularly known for essaying the role of Jasmine Mavani in the show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' passed away in a road accident. She was 32. The actress was accompanied by her fiancé on a journey in Himachal Pradesh when the unfortunate mishap occurred. The news of her untimely demise was shared by producer JD Majethia, who took to Twitter to express the heartbreaking incident that transpired in North India. The actress was reportedly set to tie the knot in December of this year. Days after her death, Vaibhavi's fiance Jay Gandhi took to his social media account and penned down an emotional note remembering her.

Taking to Instagram, he shared an adorable picture in which he could be seen posing with Vaibhavi in traditional attires and captioned it, "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN....Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN....R I P my love."

Vaibhavi, who passed away on 23 May 2023, is best known for roles in popular TV shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, CID, Adaalat. Her last rites were held in Mumbai on Wednesday (May 25) at 11 a.m., as family, friends, and colleagues bid farewell to the talented actress. Following the funeral, Majethia revealed what exactly happened with Vaibhavi’s car. The actor shared that the car was hit by a truck following which it fell in the valley. "She was in Himachal with her fiance. They were to marry in December. Their car was at a turn and the road was quite narrow. They stopped to let a truck pass. As the truck was passing them, it nudged the car and it slid into the valley. It toppled and she was not wearing a seatbelt. The incident happened on May 22."

He also claimed that 'Vaibhavi sustained serious injuries or internal bleeding'. Adding, "One should take lessons from this incident to always wear a seatbelt." Watch the video here:

